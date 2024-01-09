Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 386,190 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $101,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK by 19.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 41.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 19.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

OKE stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

