Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 27,991 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $82,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 103,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.