Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Airbnb worth $60,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock valued at $178,852,472. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average of $133.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

