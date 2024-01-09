Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $481.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

