Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.68 and a 200 day moving average of $448.47. The company has a market capitalization of $368.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

