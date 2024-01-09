Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.15 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

