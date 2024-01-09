Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 710,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $213,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,282 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.15 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

