Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of V opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75. The firm has a market cap of $481.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

