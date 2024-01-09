Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

