Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $57,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 287.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.15 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

