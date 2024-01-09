Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

