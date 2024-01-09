Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.