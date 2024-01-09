Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

