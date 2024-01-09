Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.