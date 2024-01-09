Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $481.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

