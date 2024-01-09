KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

