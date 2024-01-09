Keel Point LLC Sells 356 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $292.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.