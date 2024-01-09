Keel Point LLC Sells 216 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $240.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $219.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

