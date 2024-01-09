Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST opened at $661.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

