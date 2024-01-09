Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Netflix by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $259,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.55.

Netflix Trading Up 2.3 %

NFLX opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.