Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

