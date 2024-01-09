Keel Point LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

