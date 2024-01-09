Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

