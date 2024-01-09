Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

