Keel Point LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 160,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 331,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

