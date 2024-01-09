Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
MBB opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Mobileye gets poked on weak forecasts, buying opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Chevron stock made it to Barron’s top 2024 picks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pinterest: The frictionless social commerce play for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.