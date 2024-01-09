Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

