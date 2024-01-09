Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in ASML by 26,831.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $720.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $771.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $697.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

