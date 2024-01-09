Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 4,677 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

