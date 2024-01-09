Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $479.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.31. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.