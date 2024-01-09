Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

