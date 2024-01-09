Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $570,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

