Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $455,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8,555.6% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

