Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,525,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

