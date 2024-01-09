iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

