iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

