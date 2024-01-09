iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 308,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

