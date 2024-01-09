iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

