iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

