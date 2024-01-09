Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Position Cut by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,041 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.