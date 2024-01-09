Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

