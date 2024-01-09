IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,425 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,312 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

