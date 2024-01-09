IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,316 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.0 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $2,143,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,362,745 shares in the company, valued at $115,697,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

