IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.