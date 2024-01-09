IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

