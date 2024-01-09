IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.