IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

NYSE ADM opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

