IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.81.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

