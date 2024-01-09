IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.