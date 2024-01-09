IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,052 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

