Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.67. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

